Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 67,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.