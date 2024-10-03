Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.