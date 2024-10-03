Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Shares Up 62.6% – Here’s Why

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 62.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistics parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities; and engages in construction business.

