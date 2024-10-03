MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Stock Price Up 19.5% – Should You Buy?

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

MedTech Acquisition Trading Up 19.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

