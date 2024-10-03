Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.98. 16,656,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 992% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

