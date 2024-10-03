ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.47. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
