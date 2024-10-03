First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.70. 1,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 3.69% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

