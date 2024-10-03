Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.07. 24,104 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned 1.33% of Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.