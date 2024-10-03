LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.64. Approximately 4,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.