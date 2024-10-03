JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.79 and last traded at $76.79. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

