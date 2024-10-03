Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.09. 1,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

About Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.