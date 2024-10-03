ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.71. Approximately 119,521 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $576,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $5,704,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

