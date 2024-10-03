Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 1,959,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 858,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

