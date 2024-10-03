WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 6,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Free Report) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

