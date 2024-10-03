Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.12). Approximately 148,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 226,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Abingdon Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.57.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

