Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.
Photon Control Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$378.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36.
About Photon Control
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
