Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.70% of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

