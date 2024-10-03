Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Trading Up 37.2% – Time to Buy?

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 37.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.35.
Revenio Group Oyj Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.
About Revenio Group Oyj
Revenio Group Oyj, provides ophthalmological devices and software solutions for the diagnosis of glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy in Finland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; and iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revenio Group Oyj
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.