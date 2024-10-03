ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 4,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

ZIP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

