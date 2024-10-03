Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 56,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Arizona Metals from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,050.00.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

