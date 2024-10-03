Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 24,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 24,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $261.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,905 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 112.51% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $204,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

