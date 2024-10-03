Gaimin (GMRX) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market cap of $13.02 million and $71,606.72 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00084881 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $87,780.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

