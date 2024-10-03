Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Reaches $1.90 on Major Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $57.07 million and $1.23 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars.

