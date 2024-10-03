Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $176.13 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,534,479,202 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,534,479,201.525414. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99951188 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $116,850,092.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

