DeepOnion Trading Down 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.67 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00070120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018666 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007256 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,542.98 or 0.40558986 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.