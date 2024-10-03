Brett (BRETT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.98 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Brett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Brett has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $778.67 million and $32.98 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Brett

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08435323 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $40,313,904.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

