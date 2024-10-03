SALT Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,833.62 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,465.57 or 0.99923583 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01413243 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $160.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars.

