PotCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $96.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

