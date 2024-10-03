Avalanche Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.51 or 0.00040499 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.96 billion and approximately $403.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,404,538 coins and its circulating supply is 406,401,438 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

