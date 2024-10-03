Electroneum Hits One Day Volume of $666,479.21 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and $666,479.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,689,855 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

