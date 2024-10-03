PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 720818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
