Marie Mendoza Sells 2,423 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

