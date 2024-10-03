Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) CEO Sells $18,796.66 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADIGet Free Report) CEO David James Lennon sold 9,689 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $18,796.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,869 shares in the company, valued at $44,365.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

AADI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 274.77% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

