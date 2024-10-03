Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) CEO Sells $18,796.66 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) CEO David James Lennon sold 9,689 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $18,796.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,869 shares in the company, valued at $44,365.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

AADI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 274.77% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

AADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

