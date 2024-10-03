Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Vininder Singh Sells 14,405 Shares

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $38,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,478,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,808.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $14,874.72.

On Monday, July 8th, Vininder Singh sold 10,670 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,684.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Vininder Singh sold 7,095 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $11,210.10.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BFRG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,809. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

