Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Sells 59,730 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,924,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,400,199. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,981,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,160,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,807 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

