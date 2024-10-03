Kate Gulliver Sells 7,330 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $388,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,088.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

