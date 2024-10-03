Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Sells 16,274 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KFY stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.07. 209,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 54,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

