Request Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.62 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,465.57 or 0.99923583 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09489348 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $936,349.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

