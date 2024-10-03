Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.50. Approximately 1,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.80.

Wall Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.34. The stock has a market cap of C$625.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.67.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

