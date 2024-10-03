BitShares Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $14,569.91 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

