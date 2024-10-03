DIMO Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market cap of $12.85 million and $354,258.08 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 242,629,445.28233922 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15613406 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $432,710.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

