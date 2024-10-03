Celestia (TIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $101.29 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00007880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $672.52 million and approximately $101.29 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,074,082,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,073,863,013.698367 with 214,906,541.448367 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.91578623 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $141,435,917.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

