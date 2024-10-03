Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Trading Down 29.9% – Time to Sell?

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 29.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Kainos Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.