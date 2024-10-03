Centurion Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Centurion has a total market cap of $46,964.19 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centurion alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00061187 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.