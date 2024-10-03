RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RFM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 19,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.