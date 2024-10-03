Torah Network (VP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $718,042.88

Torah Network (VP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $882,106.70 and approximately $718,042.88 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Torah Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Torah Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Torah Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.13528488 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $690,507.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Torah Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torah Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.