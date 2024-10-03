RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 6,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

