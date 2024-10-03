Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 119,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 104,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Further Reading

