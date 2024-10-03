Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 2,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

