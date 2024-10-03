Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.33). Approximately 89,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 208,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £163.98 million, a PE ratio of 24,600.00 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.